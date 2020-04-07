Pagerduty (PD) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Pagerduty (NYSE: PD) is one of 214 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pagerduty to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Pagerduty alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Pagerduty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85 Pagerduty Competitors 2294 10173 17867 961 2.56

Pagerduty presently has a consensus price target of $25.03, indicating a potential upside of 44.99%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 25.97%. Given Pagerduty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Pagerduty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pagerduty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagerduty -30.26% -16.30% -11.98% Pagerduty Competitors -60.10% -94.60% -6.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pagerduty and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagerduty $166.35 million -$50.34 million -22.42 Pagerduty Competitors $2.11 billion $344.84 million 1.87

Pagerduty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pagerduty. Pagerduty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.