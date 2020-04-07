Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Trading Up 7.6%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.14, approximately 4,272,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,104,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $9,831,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

