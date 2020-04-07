Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.61. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $70.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,489.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at $1,895,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

