Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s Int’l in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $56.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.32, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.61. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $70.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth $2,398,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

