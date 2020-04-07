Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Up 7.6%

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, 1,534,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,237,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pareteum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pareteum by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pareteum by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pareteum by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pareteum by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 83,637 shares in the last quarter.

About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

