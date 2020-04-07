Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,796 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,010.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

