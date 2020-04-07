Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Up 13.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock to $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $1.93, 9,229,247 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 5,491,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -16.16%.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

