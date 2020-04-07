PAVmed (PAVM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAVM opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.21. PAVmed has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAVM shares. ValuEngine upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

