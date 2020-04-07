Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCTY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of PCTY opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,762,000 after acquiring an additional 238,630 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 611,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,856,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.