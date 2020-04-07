Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

PFLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,542. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $482,061 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 52,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

