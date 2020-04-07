Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) were up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.26, approximately 252,904 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 448,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Personalis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $240.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Personalis by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Personalis by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

