Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at Jefferies Financial Group

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFC. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petrofac to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 316 ($4.16) in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Petrofac from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Petrofac from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised their price target on Petrofac from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 420.71 ($5.53).

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of PFC opened at GBX 209.80 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 355.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. Petrofac has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 530 ($6.97). The company has a market cap of $680.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85.

In other Petrofac news, insider David Davies purchased 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £199.60 ($262.56) per share, with a total value of £499,998 ($657,719.02).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.