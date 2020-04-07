Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.16.

TSE:PEY opened at C$1.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$0.91 and a 12-month high of C$7.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

