Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Up 9.9%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.63, 370,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 719,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAB. BidaskClub lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $629.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,639.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $38,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $179,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

