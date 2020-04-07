Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $13.79, approximately 1,735,421 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,572,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $757,593.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Lucey purchased 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,461 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,829,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,707,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,610 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

