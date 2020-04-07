Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Okta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Okta’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $128.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.34. Okta has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $386,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,849 shares of company stock worth $19,166,015. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $110,294,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,057,000 after buying an additional 204,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

