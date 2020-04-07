Piper Sandler Comments on Athene Holding Ltd’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Athene in a research report issued on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

ATH opened at $23.35 on Monday. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 8,332.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

