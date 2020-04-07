Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AFLAC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AFLAC’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 858.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

