Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

SHAK stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,297,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after buying an additional 467,943 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,041,000 after buying an additional 178,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 456,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after buying an additional 93,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

