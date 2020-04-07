Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

AEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $17.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

