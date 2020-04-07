Piper Sandler Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.29 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,304,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 658,967 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $17,308,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $8,493,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,685,000 after acquiring an additional 303,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Neal E. Schmale purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 151,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,276.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP E Ted Botner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

