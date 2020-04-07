Piper Sandler Weighs in on Principal Financial Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 235,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after buying an additional 94,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $160,377,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

