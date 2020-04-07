Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.18 and last traded at $34.88, approximately 1,014,791 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,026,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

