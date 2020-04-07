PPL (NYSE:PPL) Trading 9.9% Higher

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $23.92, 6,118,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 6,466,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Get PPL alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,033,000 after acquiring an additional 555,053 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after acquiring an additional 908,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,733,000 after acquiring an additional 421,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.