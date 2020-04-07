Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,174 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PerkinElmer by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,206,000 after acquiring an additional 498,039 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in PerkinElmer by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 509,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 416,635 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,566,000 after acquiring an additional 337,204 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,518,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,511,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,112,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.56.

NYSE:PKI opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.