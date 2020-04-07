Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,928 NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 982,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,645,000 after buying an additional 80,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2,706.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 791,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 46,893 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 659,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 277,325 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

