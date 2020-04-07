Profund Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 109.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stepan by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 200.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

In related news, VP David Kabbes bought 2,222 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,041.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CL King started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.