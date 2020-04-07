Profund Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 79,707 shares of company stock worth $550,928 and sold 2,956 shares worth $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PMT stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $702.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.