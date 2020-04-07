Profund Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,389,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,435,000 after buying an additional 348,939 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,981,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,003,000 after buying an additional 824,025 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,724,000 after buying an additional 128,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 1,092.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after purchasing an additional 664,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 499,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of BDC opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $62.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

