Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,887,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $76.23. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

