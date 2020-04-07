Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. CWM LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Essent Group by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,554.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,300 shares of company stock valued at $68,250 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

