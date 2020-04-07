Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.75. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

