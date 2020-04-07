Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,560 Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $2,917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,322 shares of company stock worth $27,924,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.10 and a beta of 1.84. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

