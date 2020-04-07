Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,066 Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,978,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $320,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,582,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average is $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $132.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

