Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after buying an additional 493,761 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after buying an additional 356,178 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,992,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Federal Signal by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 414,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 260,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after buying an additional 147,583 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Workman bought 5,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,554.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson bought 3,266 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSS. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

FSS stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

