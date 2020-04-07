Profund Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,069,000 after purchasing an additional 120,323 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,451,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,483,000 after purchasing an additional 317,968 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 817,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,824,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 674,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 516,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

In other news, CFO James D. Standen bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CL King initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

