Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 430,169 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Robert Salerno bought 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAR stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $735.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAR. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Consumer Edge lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

