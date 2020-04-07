Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.23, 1,081,415 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 970,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNX. BidaskClub raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. Equities analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

