Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Trading 9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) traded up 9% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $85.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Prologis traded as high as $80.94 and last traded at $80.23, 5,914,433 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 5,013,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $477,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,938 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Prologis by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,302,000 after purchasing an additional 626,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 585,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

