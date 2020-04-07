Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Lowered to $3.75 at Piper Sandler

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $5.25 to $3.75 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Propetro from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Propetro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Propetro from $6.00 to $4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Propetro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

Propetro stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. Propetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

