ProShares Short S&P500 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,966 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical volume of 3,310 call options.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0279 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $11,323,000. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $7,667,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 158,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

