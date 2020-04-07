Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $55.50 on Friday. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $95.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.43.

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

