Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $297.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a negative return on equity of 302.75%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 223,564 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 456,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.