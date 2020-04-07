PVH Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

PVH stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. PVH has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. PVH’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PVH by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.