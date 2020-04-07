PVH (NYSE:PVH) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PVH from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.33.

NYSE PVH opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PVH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

