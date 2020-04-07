PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Up 28.1% on Analyst Upgrade

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)’s share price was up 28.1% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PVH traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $39.71, approximately 3,772,083 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 1,342,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PVH by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of PVH by 259.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of PVH by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 114,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

