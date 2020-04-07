Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Beyond Meat Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Beyond Meat in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price target on Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.24.

BYND stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.87. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 643.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,332.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

