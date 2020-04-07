Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issued By Dougherty & Co

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Omnicell in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Omnicell’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OMCL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $67.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,011,663.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,280.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $244,686.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,873.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,998 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,171,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Omnicell by 1,894.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 135,628 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Omnicell by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,470,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,143,000 after acquiring an additional 99,580 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 134,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 385,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after acquiring an additional 81,637 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.