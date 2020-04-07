Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issued By Oppenheimer

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Roku in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $89.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average is $124.63. Roku has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $176.55.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $1,338,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,914,075.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,322 shares of company stock valued at $27,924,360. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,963,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,762,000 after buying an additional 448,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,464,000 after buying an additional 386,250 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

