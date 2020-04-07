Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.55. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 270,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 9,843,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

